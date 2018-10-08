× Meet the butchers hoping to change the way Richmond eats meat

RICHMOND, Va. — Bon Air gets a new butcher.

Bon Air Provisions is revamping and bringing in a team of meat enthusiasts. Melville Johnson IV, Adam Musselman, and Joshua Franklin are Cardinal State Butchers.

Together, the three hope to add to the already solid Bon Air Provisions. They will specialize in farm-raised meats from local producers around the state of Virginia.

“We’re a sustainable-focused butcher sourcing locally and working primarily whole animal and making everything in house which will be the big new changes to the shop’s current state,” Franklin said. “Southside doesn’t have a butcher who’s promoting the best practices and sourcing and we aim to fill that market for both Southside and hopefully all of Richmond.”

Johnson’s background is with Creekside Farms in West Virginia. Musselman has been a butcher at Red Apron Butcher in D.C. and most recently with JM Stock Provisions in downtown Richmond. Franklin currently is part of the Chairlift team where he is the cheesemonger (one of the only certified cheesemongers in Richmond).

“We hope to educate and offer the best possible product that we can create,” Franklin added.

The three are changing the inventory over at Bon Air Provisions and adding educational components like butchery classes, cheese, and wine.