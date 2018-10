WAUKEGAN, Ill. – Police in northern Illinois were surprised when they were called on reports of an alligator swimming in Lake Michigan.

They were even more surprised finding out the report was true.

A four-foot caiman, which is similar to an alligator, was found swimming in the lake, according to city officials.

Waukegan Police Animal Control and staff at Larsen Marine Service captured the animal and took it to the Wildlife Discovery Center in Lake Forest, Illinois.