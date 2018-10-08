2018 Shell Raisers Shindig

Man shot during weekend fight at Varina High
RICHMOND, Va. - You have the chance to enjoy delicious food, including oysters from eight of Virginia’s oyster regions at the annual “Shell Raisers Shindig.” The event is presented by the Virginia Oyster Shell Recycling Program.  Todd Janeski, the program director shared the details.  Come on our and enjoySunday, October 21st from 2:00-5:00pm at Libbie Mill - Midtown at 4901 Libbie Mill East Blvd. Individual tickets are priced at $50, while couples’ tickets are $90 per couple. Those tickets are all inclusive. To learn more about the event, you can visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/events/538154733277276/. 