What volunteers did for this Richmond woman will make your day

RICHMOND, Va. --A plumbing, heating and air conditioning company teamed up with the Rebuilding Together Richmond organization on Saturday to surprise a needy Richmond woman.

Rebuilding Together Richmond, which helps elderly owners and families who need home repair services, and Herman W. Allen, who do heating and plumbing in our area, spent the day upgrading and fixing problems at a woman's home.

"Out with the old, getting ready for the new!" folks with Herman W. Allen Plumbing, Heating & Cooling posted on Facebook. "We finished finished restoring heat and AC to a very special client through Lennox Feel the Love (Virginia)! We also replaced the water heater and rotten sub floor below, and spruced up the yard with a little grass cutting."

The homeowner said she was grateful for the help and praised the kind workers.

"This repair means a lot for me and my home," the recipient said. "And I'm just grateful that they helped me. Everybody is so nice and it's just a blessing."

Over the past 20-plus years, the local non-profit has helped to repair over 1,000 low-income senior citizen's homes throughout the Richmond area.

Additionally, more than 1,300 homes have been rebuilt by 25,000 volunteers in the organization's history.

