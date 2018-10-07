Walk raises awareness, money for heart disease awareness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLEN ALLEN, Va. -- Hundreds of people took part in the American Heart Association's Heart Walk Saturday at the Innsbrook Pavilion in Glen Allen.

Officials said the event's goal is to fund its mission to cure heart disease and stroke since nearly 30,000 people in Central Virginia are living with some form of the disease, according to the group.

Orgaizers said money raised funds educational programs and research projects at VCU, UVA, McGuire VA Medical Center and Virginia Tech.

"It's wonderful because all the awareness and funds raised today really stays here in the Commonwealth," one official said.

CBS 6 traffic reporter Kristen Luehrs served as emcee of the event.

And if you missed out, another Heart Walk is slated for Saturday, Oct. 27 at Monroe Park.