Police: Man wanted for attempted robbery shot breaking into second home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police said a 19-year-old wanted for an attempted robbery was shot in the foot after he broke into a second home in Chesterfield County Saturday morning.

The first crime happened when police were called to the 6900 block of Amster Road around 9:40 a.m. for a reported assault and attempted robbery.

"Upon arrival, police were advised a male suspect had assaulted two victims and attempted to steal a ring from one of them," Capt. Jay Thornton with Chesterfield Police said. "The suspect then fled."

Thornton said that while officers were trying to locate the suspect that scene, police were called to the 300 block of Starview Lane -- just over half a mile away -- for a report of a suspect shot after breaking into a home.

"When police arrived, they found the suspect, who had been shot in the foot," Thornton said.

Police said the man was the same suspect wanted from the earlier attempted robbery.

He was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The suspect, who was identified as Teil S. Brown of the 300 block of Karl Linn Drive in Chesterfield, was charged with attempted robbery, assault, breaking and entering, vandalism and trespassing.

Brown is being held without bond at the Riverside Regional Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Police said their investigation into the incidents as well as Brown's shooting is ongoing.

If you have information that could help detectives, call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or http://www.crimesolvers.net or through the P3 app.