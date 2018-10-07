Richmond City Council could vote on Confederate statues measure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond City Council members could vote Monday on a request that state lawmakers let city leaders decide the fate of the Confederate statutes along historic Monument Avenue.

The possible vote would come after the Monument Avenue Commission report in July that recommended removing a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis as well as adding historical context to other statues.

Councilman Michael Jones wants state lawmakers to allow council members to vote on the issue, since state law limits the power of local governments to remove historical monuments.

This is the second time Jones has brought the issue before council members.

However, that same measure failed in December of 2017.