Family searches for answers 6 years after Nate Ratigan’s murder

RICHMOND, Va. -- On the six-year anniversary of a Richmond shooting that left 24-year-old Nathaniel Ratigan dead at a house party on West Marshall Street, his family is still searching for answers.

For years, detectives have worked to find out who pulled the trigger without success.

"I don't think that anybody can play God and take someone else's life and I don't think families should be sitting in the dust wondering," said Rebecca Ratigan, Nate's sister.

She along with Nate's mother, father, and several detectives gathered at the home Nate was killed at Sunday, just as they've done for the last six years on the anniversary of his death -- laying flowers and balloons in his memory.

"We just need more information. Any bit of information that anybody can give," Rebecca said.

Police said then 24-year-old was attending a party on West Marshall Street in October 2012, when several unwanted guests tried to come in. After being asked to leave, police believe one of those unwanted guests pulled out a gun and fired the shot that killed Nate.

Nate's father, Mark Ratigan, recalled the night he heard the news.

"Six years ago you get that phone call -- middle of the night. It's not the phone call you want to get," he said.

He said time hasn't, and will never, change the need to know what happened that night.

Detectives said the shooting happened in front of about 30 to 40 people. Nate's sister, Rebecca, said that's the hardest part.

"That's the biggest frustration. Even with all these people -- where are you at now?"

She added that a couple years ago, someone came forward with a helpful tip. But now the family and detectives are asking that person, or anyone with more information, to come forward to help them solve this.

The family is offering an $8,000 reward and Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for anyone who comes forward with information that leads to an arrest.

Rebecca said she and the rest of the family will not give up hope.

"We won't stop either," Rebecca Ratigan saod. "So they may think they've gotten away with something, but we will be out here every single year -- pushing every single moment, throughout each year."

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.