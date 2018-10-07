Walk Against Hunger ‘brings community together’ in Petersburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Hundreds came together Saturday for the annual Walk Against Hunger that kicked off at Poplar Lawn Park in Petersburg.

For 42-years the walk has helped fund the Hope Center's daily lunch program, keep its food pantry full and pay utility bills for the needy.

"It brings the community together," Scott Fisher, the executive director of the Downtown Churches United, Inc. "Petersburg needs lots of love, and we are here to love Petersburg. And we love both the people we take care of and the city itself. It needs it and we are glad to be a part of it."

The Partnership of the Downtown Churches United organized the event, in which CBS 6 was a sponsor.

