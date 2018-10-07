College Football Recap, Saturday October 6th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The College Football whiparound the state saw several surprising results:

Richmond fell to Delaware 43-28 in Head Coach Danny Rocco's return to Robins Stadium for the first time since he left the Spiders two seasons ago. Spiders quarterback Joe Mancuso, who started for the injured Kevin Johnson, accounted for a school record 560 yards of offense in the loss.

2nd ranked JMU was defeated at home by number 10 Elon 27-24 and snapped not only their 20 game CAA winning streak but a 19 game win streak at Bridgeforth Stadium.

William & Mary beat Albany 25-22 for their first CAA win this season. Quarterback Shon Mitchell accounted for three touchdowns in the victory.

VSU beat Elizabeth City State 41-19 for their 3rd win in a row. Trojans quarterback Cordelral Cook scored four touchdowns in the victory.

VUU destroyed Lincoln 90-0. Panthers running back and former Hopewell standout Tabyus Taylor rushed for 235 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Randolph Macon beat Guilford 63-34. The Yellow-Jackets racked up 563 yards of offense and forced three turnovers on defense.