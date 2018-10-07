Man wounded in Southside shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded on Richmond's Southside Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the 1400 block of Clarkson Road for a shooting report just after 1:30 p.m.

"RPD units quickly located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound," Lt. Michael Alston said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening injuries.

"Detectives are still currently on scene canvassing the area for any potential witnesses and collecting evidence," Alston said just after 3 p.m.

Police said they are still early in their investigation and do not yet have a suspect description.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.