Battle of the Badges raises over $3K for Children’s Hospital of Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The third annual Battle of the Badges tournament took place Saturday afternoon at the Diamond in Richmond.

The charity softball tournament pits eight local law enforcement agencies against each other to raise money for the Children's Hospital of Richmond.

Many patients attended the event at the Diamond with their families and hospital staff.

"We've had some not so great showings in the past," one Virginia State Police trooper said. "Today was an awesome win, so it helps with the camaraderie at work getting everyone out here today and it's for a great cause."

However, Hanover County Sheriff's Office took home bragging rights.

"HCSO won in extra innings against Virginia State Police," officials posted on Facebook. "Over $3000 raised for Children's Hospital Foundation."

Before Saturday’s game, a parade of police vehicles moved through the Children’s Hospital campus for the patients who could not attend the game.