2nd Street Festival returns to Jackson Ward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 30th annual 2nd Street Festival returned to Richmond this weekend.

The two-day free festival celebrates the rich culture of the city's historic Jackson Ward neighborhood, which was once known as the Harlem of the South.

The event featured four stages of musical entertainment, food vendors, a marketplace, a Kidz Zone and Artists Row to shop. The Richmond Metropolitan Antique Car Club also was in attendance.

Stokley, former lead vocalist for hit-making R&B band Mint Condition and two-time Grammy Award winner, was Saturday's headliner. The Art of Noise was Sunday’s headliner.

Additionally. Herbert A. Dabney III, affectionately known as “Debo,” will celebrate his 30th year performing at the festival. His repertoire ranges from Jazz, Gospel, R&B, Swing, Blues and Children’s Classics.

Additionally, there were free walking tours by Gary Flowers, which highlighted the many religious, benevolent, fraternal, and sorority institutions which were organized in the 1800s and early 1900s to uplift Richmond's Black community during the Jim Crow era in Jackson Ward.

More info: https://www.facebook.com/SecondStreetFestival/