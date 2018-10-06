Warm weather continues a while longer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highs hit the lower 90s for two days this past week. Cooler weather returned on Friday, but temperatures will continue to warm up the next few days.

The normal high for the week ahead is in the low to mid 70s, and normal overnight lows are in the lower 50s. Highs will jump into the mid and upper 80s Sunday into Monday.

Highs will stay in the low to mid 80s through Thursday. Lows through the week will stay in the 60s.

A cold front will bring cooler weather for Friday and next weekend.

Temperatures will bump back up a little next Monday, but a chunk of Canadian air could move southeastward and affect us by mid-week. This would mean highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

