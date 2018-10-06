Shop exits Carytown for former White House Black Market spot

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Carytown retailer and wedding planner has packed up and headed to the West End.

Trend and Kim Moody Design have relocated from 3103 W. Cary St. to 5021 Huguenot Road in the River Road Shopping Center II.

Trend, which sells women’s and men’s clothing, gifts and other accessories, also is home to owner Kim Moody’s wedding-planning company, Kim Moody Design. She started the latter in 2004 and opened a Trend location in Blackstone, Virginia, in 2011.

She said the Blackstone shop started getting customers from the Richmond area, prompting her to add the Carytown location in 2016 while keeping the Blackstone store.

“About 10 percent of our business was coming from the Richmond area. Blackstone is a town of about 3,000 people, so having people come from Richmond meant a lot to us,” Moody said.

Moody said when Trend first opened, it sold mostly housewares and home goods, but the shop has evolved.

“Monogrammed products are what bring a lot of new people in the door. Then when they’re in, they’re able to find unique gifts for all sorts of different ages of people,” Moody said. “We also focus on big-name brands purchased locally like Kendra Scott and Yeti.”

Moody said Trend’s target demographic is women between 35 and 65, and that their struggles with parking in Carytown partially motivated her to move to River Road.

“Carytown worked for us, and it felt like a small-town community, and so we launched right into it. But we had problems with theft and parking was tough for our customers,” Moody said.

Moody began the move into the new space last month. White House Black Market formerly occupied the spot. At 4,500 square feet, Moody said it’s roughly twice the size of her Carytown spot.

