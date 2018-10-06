Taylor’s three touchdowns leads Douglas Freeman past Deep Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Henrico, VA - It's safe to say that Pat Taylor had a good night against Deep Run. Taylor scored three touchdowns and intercepted two passes in the Rebels 28-12 over the Wildcats.

Taylor had touchdown runs of three and 15 yards along with a 51 yard reception in the third quarter that gave Douglas Freeman a 14-12 lead.

His first of two interceptions ended a Wildcats scoring chance in the first half as he picked off quarterback Bo Kite in the endzone. The second stopped another scoring opportunity for Deep Run, who were outscored 21-0 in the second half.