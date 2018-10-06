Springers remain undefeated after knocking off Hanover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Highland Springs, Va. - The Hanover Hawks, coming off their first win of the season, jumped out to an early 7-0 lead on top ranked Highland Springs, thanks to a Tyler Elrod run. It was the first time this season the Springers had trailed in a game.

It did not last.

D'Vonte Waller threw for 304 yards and three touchdowns as the Springers reeled off 48 unanswered points in a 48-7 win over the Hawks.

Rayquan Smith had 96 yards on the ground and a score for the Springers (7-0) while Ali Jennings connected with Waller on a 52 yard scoring play.

Hanover fell to 1-5 on the season.