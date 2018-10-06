Photos show armed robbery suspect at Chesterfield gas station

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after man robbed a clerk at a gas station in Chesterfield County Saturday night.

Police were called to the Shell station at 9430 Iron Bridge Road at 8:55 p.m.

Officers said the suspect brandished a knife and demanded money before running off on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officials said no one was injured.

The suspect was described as a slender white male about 5 feet 6 inches tall. He was wearing a black hoodie drawn tightly, blue jeans, sunglasses and black shoes.

No additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.