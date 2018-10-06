Man critically injured in Fairfield Court shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are searching for the person who shot a man in Richmond’s Fairfield Court neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Officials said officers located a man wounded in the 2500 block of Rosetta Street just before 3 p.m.

Officials said he was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives, who canvassed the area for any potential witnesses, said they are still early in their investigation and do not yet have a suspect description.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.