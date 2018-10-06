Henrico humbles Atlee 45-10

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mechanicsville, Va. - The Atlee Raiders surpassed last year's win total two weeks ago, but faced their toughest test of the season in week 7.

The Henrico Warriors were humbled by top ranked Highland Springs last week for their first loss of the season, but rebounded against the Raiders in a 45-10 win that moved them to 5-1.

Jalon Jones passed for 207 yards and four touchdowns while Eric McDaniels had 213 yards rushing and 2 TDs as the Warriors outscored the Raiders 31-7 after halftime.

Tyler Warren had a touchdown pass for the Raiders (5-1). Warren also led Atlee with 58 yards rushing.