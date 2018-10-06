Dinwiddie remains unbeaten behind Pope’s three touchdowns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dinwiddie, VA - K'ymon Pope accounted for 310 yards of offense and four touchdowns for Dinwiddie, who improved to 6-0 on the season after they beat Matoaca 42-13.

The Generals racked up 525 yards of total offense and held the Warriors to just 66 yards through the air for their third straight win in the series.

Pope rushed for three touchdowns of 13, 24 and one yard and threw a 18 yard touchdown to Shayne Parham in the fourth that gave Dinwiddie a 35-7 lead.

Generals running back Tyre Dalton led all rushers with 134 yards on the ground and a touchdown.