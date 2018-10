Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Richmond, Va. - Jaqueal Thomas found Edward Curtis on a 17 yard touchdown pass with under 5 minutes remaining to give Armstrong their first win of the year, 34-29 over Lee-Davis.

Thomas threw for 272 yards and two scores and was picked off once. He also ran for 100 yards and three scores. TyeShawn Steward had 158 yards receiving and a score for the Wildcats (1-6).

Lee-Davis (1-5) got 3 touchdown passes from Zach Lass and two TD runs from Josh Rice but have now lost 5 in a row.