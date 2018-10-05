× Ukrop’s recalls more than 2 dozen products amid listeria outbreak

RICHMOND. Va. — Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods are recalling more than two dozen products after Johnston County Hams recalled more than 89,000 pounds of ready-to-eat ham products due to possible listeria contamination.

Health officials have linked an outbreak of listeriosis to ham products produced at Johnston County Hams, according to the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Ukrop’s announced they are recalling any products that contained country ham or came into contact with equipment used to process the country ham.

“The safety of those who consume our products is our highest priority. As soon as we learned of the supplier recall, we immediately communicated with our retail partners so that impacted items could be removed from store shelves. We are now working to ensure that fresh products will be back in stores as soon as possible,” said Scott Aronson, President of Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods.

Ukrop’s advises consumers to immediately discard any of the products listed below:

The impacted products are as follows with sell-by dates from 9/7/2018 through 10/7/2018:

Country Ham on Petite Biscuits 8CT NET WT 14 OZ (397g)

Country Ham on Petite Party Rolls 20CT NET WT 17.7 OZ (1.11lb/502g)

Country Ham on White House Rolls 12CT NET WT 23.3 OZ (1.46lb/660g)

Country Ham on White House Rolls 2CT NET WT 3.9 OZ (110g)

Country Ham on White House Rolls 6CT NET WT 11.6 OZ (330g)

Out of an abundance of caution, Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods is issuing a recall of the following products, with sell-by dates from 9/7/2018 through 10/7/2018, which came in contact with the same equipment:

Chef Salad NET WT 12.6 OZ (357g)

Angus Roast Beef & Cheddar Pinwheels NET WT 9.25 OZ (262g)

Black Forest Ham & Provolone Sub NET WT 7.8 OZ (221g)

Black Forest Ham & Provolone Pinwheels NET WT 9.25 OZ (262g)

Combo Wrap Turkey & Bacon, Chicken Caesar, Buffalo Style Chicken, & Veg NET WT 4.8 LBS (2.17kg)

Cuban Style Sub NET WT 8.3 OZ (235g)

Ham on Petite Party Rolls 20CT NET WT 21.8 OZ (1.36lb/618g)

Ham on White House Rolls 12CT NET WT 26.9 OZ (1.68lb/762g)

Honey Ham & Swiss on White House Rolls 2CT NET WT 5.5 OZ (155g)

Honey Ham & Turkey on White House Rolls 4CT NET WT 11 OZ (311g)

Honey Turkey & Cheddar on White House Rolls 2CT NET WT 5.5 OZ (155g)

Honey Turkey & Honey Ham Pinwheel Tray NET WT 43 OZ (2.69lb/1.22kg)

Italian Style Sub NET WT 8.2 OZ (232g)

Italian Style Pinwheels NET WT 8.1 OZ (229g)

Meat & Cheese Tray NET WT 42.5 OZ (2.65 LB) 1.2kg

Roasted Turkey & Colby Jack Sub NET WT 8.3 OZ (235g)

Roasted Turkey & Colby Jack Pinwheels NET WT 9.75 OZ (276g)

Roasted Turkey and Bacon Wrap NET WT 9.95 OZ (282g)

Roasted Turkey and Bacon Wrap 4CT Tray NET WT 5.03 LB (2.28kg)

Spicy Buffalo Style Chicken Wrap NET WT 9.6 OZ (272g)

Turkey & Bacon Cobb Wrap NET WT 13.5 OZ (383g)

Turkey and Swiss on Croissant 3CT Tray NET WT 19.2 OZ (1.2lb/544g)

Turkey Breast on White House Rolls 2CT NET WT 4.5 OZ (127g)

Turkey Breast on White House Rolls 12CT NET WT 28 OZ (1.75lb/794g)

The Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods products impacted in the recall were produced at the company’s plant in Richmond. The products are sold through the following retails in Virginia: Kroger, Publix, Harris Teeter, Food Lion, Catering by Ukrop’s, and Hudson News at RIC.

There have been no reports of illnesses associated with Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods.

Ready-to-eat ham recalled amid deadly listeria outbreak

The Food Safety and Inspection Service was notified last month of a patient who had reported consuming products from the company before getting sick.

“The epidemiologic investigation identified a total of four listeriosis confirmed illnesses, including one death, between July 8, 2017 and August 11, 2018,” the recall announcement said.

The agency collected two product samples from the Johnston County Hams North Carolina facility in 2016 and in 2018. Both samples were genetically related to samples of listeria from the outbreak patients.

The illnesses were reported in North Carolina and Virginia. All of the patients were hospitalized, and the death was reported in Virginia, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.

Health officials in those states are working with their federal counterparts to determine whether there are additional cases linked to the outbreak. Anyone who has gotten ill after consuming recalled ham should notify a health care provider.

Symptoms of listeriosis include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion and loss of balance. Patients may experience diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms, followed by convulsions.

Listeria bacteria are especially concerning in pregnant women because they can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery or a life-threatening infection in a newborn. Others at risk for listeria infection are the elderly and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Consumers and retailers should not eat, serve or sell any of these products, the CDC and the Food Safety and Inspection Service warned. Products should be returned to where they were purchased or thrown away, and consumers are warned to check their freezers, as well

“Wash and sanitize drawers or shelves in refrigerators and freezers where recalled ham was stored,” the CDC also said.

CNN wire contributed to this article.