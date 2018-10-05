Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Dump trumps, utility trucks, heavy machinery and even a helicopter will be on display at the 13th Annual Touch a Truck event. Patreace Thornton with the Junior League of Richmond talked about this fun, family-friendly event. Come on out as The Junior League of Richmond presents the 13th Annual Touch a Truck event Saturday, October 20th from 10 am until 3 pm at the Richmond Raceway Complex. For more information you can visitwww.richmondtouchatruck.org