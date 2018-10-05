Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - According to the National Coalition against Domestic Violence, one in three women and one in four men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner here in Virignia. Timika Cousins Thompson and Sigourney Miles, from the Faces Behind a Purpose for You organization, are hosting a fashion show in honor of those who have been affected. For More Information visit www.thefacesbehindapurposeforyou.org