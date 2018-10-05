Shaynefully Delicious Pumpkin Biscotti

RICHMOND, Va. - Fan Favorite and local foodie Shayne Rogers brought Fall flavors to the Virginia This Morning kitchen with her Pumpkin Spice Biscotti. To follow along with all of Shayne’s recipes you can visit https://www.facebook.com/ShaynefullyDelicious/
4 T softened butter
2/3 c granulated sugar
2 t pumpkin pie spice
1 ½ t baking powder
½ t salt
1 egg
½ c pumpkin puree
2 c all-purpose flour
Coarse white sanding sugar
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment. In a medium bowl mix together butter, sugar, spice, baking powder and salt. Add the egg and pumpkin and combine until smooth. Stir in the flour until a sticky dough forms. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, but wrapped it could live in the refrigerator for a week. Form into two equal logs about 10 inches long and 2 inches wide and place on parchment lined baking sheet. Sprinkle sanding sugar over the two logs. Bake in preheated oven for 25 minutes. Remove from oven and cool for 5-10 minutes. Reduce the oven to 325 degrees. Cut the logs into ½ inch slices and place back on the baking sheet. Return to the oven for 40-45 minutes. Turn the oven off and crack the door, let the biscotti cool in the oven. Serve with piping hot coffee or espresso.