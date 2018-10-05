Shaynefully Delicious Pumpkin Biscotti

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Fan Favorite and local foodie Shayne Rogers brought Fall flavors to the Virginia This Morning kitchen with her Pumpkin Spice Biscotti. To follow along with all of Shayne’s recipes you can visit https://www.facebook.com/ShaynefullyDelicious/

4 T softened butter

2/3 c granulated sugar

2 t pumpkin pie spice

1 ½ t baking powder

½ t salt

1 egg

½ c pumpkin puree

2 c all-purpose flour

Coarse white sanding sugar