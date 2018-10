Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – The Annual RVA MakerFest is coming to town and you are invited. Ashley Hawkins and Hillary Zell from Studio Two Three walked Cheryl through how to create a flag printing.

The 5th Annual RVA MakerFest takes place from 10am to 5pm at the Science Museum of Virginia Saturday, October 6th rain or shine! For more information you can visit www.rvamakerfest.com

