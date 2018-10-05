Police respond to shooting near Forest Hill Walmart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A large police presence is responding to a shooting near the Walmart in Forest Hill at 2410 Sheila Lane.

Crime Insider Sources say that the victims were shot on Drumheller Drive and walked to the Walmart parking lot for help.

Police and ambulances arrived at the scene shortly after 10 p.m.

Crime Insider sources say that at least 2 people have been shot.

The shooting victims have been rushed to the Chippenham Hospital and their condition is not yet known,

This is a developing story.

#BREAKING Reported shooting at Walmart on Sheila Lane in #RVA. Overheard officer say “we have more than one victim.” @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/bdB94C89r9 — Brendan King CBS 6 (@ImBrendanKing) October 6, 2018