Tall grass prompts Petersburg to try new initiative every Friday

PETERSBURG, Va.— Crews mowed lawns, picked up trash and removed debris as part of a citywide cleanup initiative in Petersburg on Friday.

“All of our Public Works Department is out here cutting grass, trimming weeds making sure the city looks beautiful for this initiative,” Public Works Director Tangela Innis said.

Crews tackled overgrown vacant lots covered in debris and trash as well as overgrown public property.

“With the weather this recent summer, it brought an abundance of overgrown grass. So what we did is try a new initiative to tackle it ward by ward every Friday,” Innis said.

Ward 5 Councilman W. Howard Myers said crews are assessing which areas to focus on based on the number of complaints as well as how tall the grass is.

"There is a limit of 12 inches, so the majority of the work here is well above 12 inches,” Myers pointed out.

Officials said cleaning up not only helps beautify the city, but also helps maintain property values.

“As we move on through the month of October, we will be taking advantage of how we maintain the City of Petersburg moving forward,” Myers explained. "It’s necessary to keep our community clean and looking great for our citizens.”

City leaders said that Friday's cleanup is just one of several planned cleanup projects.

In fact, a “White Goods” initiative is planned for Oct. 29-Nov. 2 so folks can properly dispose of old refrigerators, dishwashers and mattresses.

Additionally, the city will host their fall "Block by Block" cleanup on Nov. 3 from 8 a.m. to noon.

