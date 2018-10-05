RICHMOND, Va – Great friend of the show Executive Chef Kristi Genova from Casa Italiana Restaurant made return visit to our kitchen and shared her family’s season Lasagna made with escarole, sausage homemade Bechamel Sauce made with Red Pepper Pasta. Come out and try the menu. For more information you can visit http://www.casaitalianarestaurant.com
Mangia! It’s Seasonal Lasagna
-
Garden Fresh Pasta Primavera
-
A Taste of Italy
-
Tortellini Soup
-
Roll Up Some Chicken Salad Pinwheels
-
The Kitchen Magician’s Crab Cake Sliders
-
-
Chef Cable Smith shares Colombian Mussels recipe
-
The Kitchen Magician’s Sesame Chicken
-
Richmond chefs create delicious dishes with Hanover tomatoes
-
Classic, delicious and simply French
-
Chef K Cooking Cuban
-
-
Coletti Hair Studio
-
Anthem Lemonaid Restaurant Challenge: Little Saint & Max’s on Broad
-
Thursday Special with Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe