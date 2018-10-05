Mangia! It’s Seasonal Lasagna

RICHMOND, Va – Great friend of the show Executive Chef Kristi Genova from Casa Italiana Restaurant made return visit to our kitchen and shared her family’s season Lasagna made with escarole, sausage  homemade Bechamel Sauce made with Red Pepper Pasta.  Come out and try the menu.  For more information you can visit http://www.casaitalianarestaurant.com