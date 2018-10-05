Final Score Friday 2018: Week 7 scoreboard

Posted 5:56 pm, October 5, 2018, by and
Watch Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. following CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

Watch Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. following CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s week 7 of Final Score Friday. Here are your scores and highlights from across Central Virginia.

Week 07 Scores
Deep Run
   (7)Henrico
Douglas Freeman   (8)Atlee
  
Hanover      (2)Manchester  
(1)Highland Springs
 
 Huguenot  
Matoaca
   Clover Hill
  
(3)Dinwiddie   (5)L.C. Bird
  
Louisa      (6)Hopewell      
Powhatan
   Colonial Heights
  
Patrick Henry
   (9)Monacan
  
(4)Varina
   James River
  
(10)Thomas Dale
   J.R. Tucker
  
Meadowbrook
   Hermitage
  
Lee-Davis
   Thomas Jefferson
  
Armstrong
   Glen Allen
  
George Wythe
   Petersburg
      
Midlothian   Prince George
     
John Marshall
   Goochland
  
Mills Godwin   Cumberland  
Collegiate
   13
 Grafton  
Woodberry Forest   48
 New Kent
   
Amelia
     Caroline
  
Prince Edward   Spotsylvania  
Randolph-Henry   Essex
  
Central-Lunenburg   Northumberland
  
Rappahanock   Mathews
  
Colonial Beach   King & Queen  
West Point   Fork Union Sat
Middlesex
   St. Christopher’s
 1pm
Georgetown Prep
 Sat
 Norfolk Academy   21
Benedictine
 1pm
 Trinity Episcopal   14
         
        