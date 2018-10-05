Final Score Friday 2018: Week 7 scoreboard

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s week 7 of Final Score Friday. Here are your scores and highlights from across Central Virginia.
|Week 07 Scores
|Deep Run
|(7)Henrico
|Douglas Freeman
|(8)Atlee
|Hanover
|(2)Manchester
|(1)Highland Springs
|
|Huguenot
|Matoaca
|Clover Hill
|(3)Dinwiddie
|(5)L.C. Bird
|Louisa
|(6)Hopewell
|Powhatan
|Colonial Heights
|Patrick Henry
|(9)Monacan
|(4)Varina
|James River
|(10)Thomas Dale
|J.R. Tucker
|Meadowbrook
|Hermitage
|Lee-Davis
|Thomas Jefferson
|Armstrong
|Glen Allen
|George Wythe
|Petersburg
|Midlothian
|Prince George
|John Marshall
|Goochland
|Mills Godwin
|Cumberland
|Collegiate
| 13
|Grafton
|Woodberry Forest
| 48
|New Kent
|Amelia
|Caroline
|Prince Edward
|Spotsylvania
|Randolph-Henry
|Essex
|Central-Lunenburg
|Northumberland
|Rappahanock
|Mathews
|Colonial Beach
|King & Queen
|West Point
|Fork Union
|Sat
|Middlesex
|St. Christopher’s
|1pm
|Georgetown Prep
|Sat
|Norfolk Academy
| 21
|Benedictine
|1pm
|Trinity Episcopal
| 14