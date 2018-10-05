Cameras catch thieves going to work in Hanover neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Security cameras outside homes in Mechanicsville's Cypress Tree subdivision recorded images of people opening the unlocked doors of cars parked outside.

Deputies were called to the 7000 block of Evergreen Lane Friday morning when one homeowner reported items stolen from their vehicle.

"Deputies began their investigation and determined that numerous unlocked vehicles had been entered and had property stolen throughout the Cypress Tree subdivision," a Hanover Sheriff's Office spokesperson said. "Investigators continue to process evidence and are seeking the suspects in these cases."

Investigators believe all the thefts happened in the early Friday morning.

Anyone with more information about these incidents is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.