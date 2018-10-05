Eerie Canal Tour returns in Richmond just in time for Halloween

RICHMOND, Va. — Looking for a family friendly way to celebrate Halloween in Richmond? Why not check out the Eerie Canal Tours.

Venture Richmond’s Riverfront Canal Cruises will host a special night of “hauntingly-narrated canal boat tours” on Saturday, October 27 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

“The Eerie Canal Tours feature haunting tales of Richmond’s past as passengers travel down the historic Kanawha Canal, drifting through the spooky sights and sounds of Richmond’s oldest and most historically haunted districts,” spokesperson Erika Gay said. “Little ghouls and ghosts in attendance will receive a special candy treat. This is the Halloween event for the whole family!”

Boats leave every half hour (on the hour and half hour) from the Canal Turning Basin at 14th and Dock Streets.

Admission is $3 per person. Children four and under are free.

Click here for more information.