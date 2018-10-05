× Chesterfield holds stress debrief meeting for those affected by recent tornadoes

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County Emergency Management is hosting a stress debriefing meeting for residents and businesses affected by recent tornadoes.

The purpose of the meeting is to help residents who are dealing with stress and anxiety following confirmed two tornadoes in the county.

One of the tornadoes, an EF-2 tornado with an estimated maximum wind speed of 115-125 mph, struck Old Dominion Floor on Speeks Drive, causing the building to collapse, killing one man inside.

The meeting will provide insight about what behaviors are normal following a disaster and to give advice about how to relieve that stress and anxiety.

There will also be resources for additional help.

The meeting will be held Wednesday, October 10, 6:30-7:30 p.m., at LaPrade Library at 9000 Hull Street Road.

The meeting will be held in cooperation with the county’s Mental Health Support Services and Economic Development departments, and Chesterfield County Public Library.

For more information, contact Emergency Management Coordinator Emily Dillon at 804-796-7068.