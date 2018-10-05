Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Approximately 300,000 people in the United States will be diagnosed with some form of Breast Cancer each year. Dr. William J. Irvin Jr., Director of Medical Oncology and Director of Clinical Research for Bon Secours Cancer Institute to Virginia, stopped by our studio recently and filled us in on the importance of early detection and clinical trials. The Bon Secours Cancer Institute at St. Francis Medical Center is located at 14051 Saint Francis Boulevard in Midlothian. For more information you can call 804-893-8717 or visit www.bonsecours.com/richmond

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BON SECOURS HEALTH SYSTEMS*}