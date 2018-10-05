× A List Weekend Festivals & Events: 2nd Street, Oystoberfest, & Hogtober

RICHMOND, Va.–

30th Annual 2nd Street Festival, Saturday-Sunday, October 6-7

Saturday’s Headliner, Stokley, former lead vocalist for hit-making R&B band Mint Condition and two-time Grammy Award. The festival features four stages of live musical entertainment along with a Kidz Zone, food vendors, a marketplace and Artists Row to shop, and the Richmond Metropolitan Antique Car Club. Sunday’s Headliner, The Art of Noise, Spotlight Featured Performer – Herbert A. Dabney, III, affectionately known as “Debo”, is one of the area’s most dynamic and animated pianists. For 30 years Debo has performed at the 2nd Street Festival. His repertoire ranges from Jazz, Gospel, R&B, Swing, Blues and Children’s Classics. New this year, free walking tours, led by Gary Flowers, a “Renaissance Roll Call” Mr. Flowers will also conduct. A special recognition of the many religious, benevolent, fraternal, and sorority institutions which were organized in the 1800s and early 1900s to uplift Richmond’s Black community during the Jim Crow era in Jackson Ward. https://www.facebook.com/SecondStreetFestival/

Hogtober Fest at Libby Hill Park, Church Hill, Saturday, October 7, 12 pm-8 pm

Hogtober is a celebration of community, music and lots of delicious barbecue. It’s organized and run by the friends and families in the Church Hill neighborhood, Family friendly, kid and adult activities, and an amazing view from Libby Hill. Free to attend, pay as you go for food and drinks. For more details visit http://hogtober.com/

11th Annual OystoberFest To Benefit St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church and its 40+ Outreach Ministries

Oysters, Beer, Brats, Desserts, Wine, Bands and a Kids’ Zone. Shooting Point Oysters provided by Sam Rust Seafood. You can get them fried, steamed and grilled oysters and brats and hotdogs ta’ boot. Beer and other refreshments will be available. Live music, The Kids’ Zone, managed (with adults) by the Northside YMCA “Y Teen” program, moon-bounces, face painting and other activities ($6 for an all-day pass). FREE TO ATTEND ($2 Donation suggested) Food, drinks, kids’ zone charged separately. Saturday, October 21, noon – 6 p.m. RAIN OR SHINE at St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church, 3602 Hawthorne Avenue, Richmond, details visit https://oystoberfest.com/index.php

State Fair of Virginia through Sunday, Oct 7, 2018

Fridays and Saturdays – 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sundays – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Gate Pricing: Adult Admission: $15; Child Admission: $12; Children 4 and Under are free; Senior (60+): $12; Military*: $12; Unlimited Ride Wristband: $25, Individual Ride Tickets: $1 each, or $20 for a sheet of 25; Rides take between 3-6 tickets. Ticket prices for military admission: $12 at the gate (a $3 savings off the $15 adult gate admission). Military discount is for active-duty service members and retirees with a current military ID. Ticket Plaza and building hours only; rides will continue to operate for a minimum of one hour after the Ticket Plaza closes, or longer at the discretion of fair management. For more details visit https://www.statefairva.org/

250th Anniversary of Eppington Plantation Heritage Day, Saturday, Oct. 6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

This celebration honors the long history of the beloved Chesterfield landmark and pays homage to the many revered figures that passed through its doors, including Thomas Jefferson and Marquis de Lafayette. In honor of the anniversary, the Eppington Plantation will be opening its doors to the public for tours through the home and the adjoining cemetery (usually only available by appointment). There will also be a large array of period attractions and activities to give guests a sense of what life was like in the 18th century. Food vendors, craft beer tastings and visiting artists from Plein Air Richmond will be painting on site and selling their works. The event will take place at 14201 Eppes Falls Road in Chesterfield. Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 7. Free admission and parking. No pets allowed. For more information, call 804-751-4946 or visit http://eppington.org

Richmond Heart Walk – The American Heart Association, Saturday, Oct. 6

8:30 a.m. ─ registration and activities, 10:00 a.m. – walk starts at the Innsbrook Pavilion, 4901 Lake Brook Drive, Richmond. A non-competitive, one and three-mile walk focused on funding groundbreaking research and lifesaving programs through the passion of walking together to change lives. Other event highlights include a wellness expo, kid’s activities, flash mob dance, VCU pep band, Hands-Only CPR training, dog agility course, top dog contest, and tribute wall. Stroller and pet-friendly. A rain or shine event. Individuals and teams can register at www.RichmondVAHeartWalk.org

16th annual Powhatan Festival of the Grape, is Saturday, October 24, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

At Historic Courthouse Square, 3887 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan. Sample wines from twenty-five Virginia Wineries, craft beers, food, live music, and vendors. Tickets sold at the gate: Adult Tickets $25 Advance, $30 Gate, Youth Tickets $15 Advance, $20 Gate, for more information visit https://www.powhatanwinefestival.com/

Saturday, October 6, For 42 years, the “Walk Against Hunger” has helped The Hope Center and its programs in Petersburg. That includes a food pantry, daily lunch program and utilities assistance for people in need in Petersburg. Organizer P.T. Taylor was looking for a driving force to bring people of different backgrounds and races together and started the walk. The Walk Against Hunger is Saturday, October 6, it kicks off at 10 am, at Poplar Lawn Park in Petersburg. Registration starts at 8:30 am. The walk is in Partnership with the Downtown Churches United. CBS 6 is a proud Sponsor of the event. For more information or to make a donation, visit http://www.dcuhopecenter.org

Wine Women & Shoes Sunday, Oct. 7

At the Hilton Richmond Hotel and Spa at Short Pump from 2-6 PM for an afternoon of shopping and wine tasting, all for a good cause. The event is hosted by Bon Secours Richmond Health Care Foundation and proceeds will benefit Bon Secours Forensic Nursing, which is celebrating 25 years helping victims of abuse – child abuse, sexual abuse, human trafficking, and the opioid crisis. Participants can sip fine wines, shop the latest styles of shoes and accessories, bid on deluxe auction items, and mingle with the Shoe Guys. General admission ticket of $100 includes appetizers, wine tastings, seating for the program and live auction, swag bag. VIP tickets and table tickets available. Details and tickets at www.winewomenandshoes.com/richmond