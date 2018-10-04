Walk Against Hunger bring community closer; helps provide for people in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- For 42 years, the Walk Against Hunger event has helped the Hope Center provide for people in need in Petersburg.

The Hope Center’s programs include a food pantry and daily lunch program.

The food pantry is open twice a week, providing families with much-needed food because even in 2018 people are still going hungry and they need a helping hand.

Nearly 8,000 people a year go to the food pantry for assistance.

Because of that big number they are always in need of food donations, cash, and volunteers.

Longtime organizer P.T. Taylor started the Walk Against Hunger in 1976 as a driving force to bring people of different backgrounds and races together to accomplish something special.

The entry fee for the event is $10.

That money will be used as a fundraiser to help the Hope Center.

The Walk Against Hunger is Saturday, October 6 at 10 a.m. The event will be held at Poplar Lawn Park in Petersburg. Registration starts at 8:30 am. The walk is in Partnership with the Downtown Churches United. CBS 6 is a proud Sponsor of the event.

For more information or to make a donation, click here.