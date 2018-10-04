Video shows beer store owner foiling robbery attempt, taking down armed suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. – A 32-year-old Pennsylvania man was charged Tuesday after a failed robbery attempt at a beer distributor Monday night.

Gregory Albert Kinard, no fixed address, attempted to hold up the Buy Rite Beer store on the 300 block of South Richland Avenue in York Monday night, police said. But his bid was foiled by the business owner, who swatted a gun out of Kinard's hand and struggled with him until authorities arrived, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by West Manchester Township Police.

According to police, Kinard entered the store at 9:32 p.m. He was wearing a black shirt around his face and a hooded sweatshirt, police said. He allegedly displayed a black handgun and demanded that a clerk open the cash register and turn over the money.

The clerk, John Wisner, called out to the business owner, Jeff Hassinger, who was in a back room. When Hassigner came to the counter, Kinard pointed the gun at him and demanded money again, police said.

Hassinger refused, and swatted the gun out of Kinard's hand, according to the criminal complaint. Kinard then allegedly struck Hassinger in the face, and a struggle ensued between the suspect, Hassinger, and Wisner.

Police said the struggle was still going on when they arrived at the scene. Kinard was taken into custody. He initially gave police a false name when asked to identify himself, according to the criminal complaint.

The gun was later found to be a pellet gun.

Hassinger sustained bruising and swelling to his left eye, bruising to his arms, and a cut inside his mouth. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Kinard was charged with three counts of robbery and one count each of aggravated assault, simple assault, and providing false identification to a law enforcement officer.