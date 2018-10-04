“Small Business Revolution – Main Street”

RICHMOND, Va. - Small businesses are vital to our communities and our local economy.  Ty Pennington and Amanda Brinkman, hosts of the popular series “Small Business Revolution-Main Street,” shared all the exciting details of their new season.  The show chronicles a $500,000 makeover for one American town and its businesses. For more information on the show, you can visit their website at www.deluxe.com/small-business-revolution. 