DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- Roads were blocked off in the vicinity surrounding the 10000 block of Courthouse Road in Dinwiddie County due to a man sitting in a chair along the woods with a long rifle, threatening to shoot himself.

After a standoff with police, Crime Insider Sources report that the man shot himself around 9:00 p.m. and died on scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.