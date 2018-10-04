Police: Robbery suspect hit woman in head with gun at Virginia Center Commons

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Henrico Police are looking for a suspect accused of hitting a woman in the head with a handgun during a robbery at Virginia Center Commons Mall.

The incident occurred at a store in the 10000 block of Brook Road on Tuesday, October 2 at approximately 8:15 p.m.

The suspect, described as a black male, entered the business, pulled out a handgun and struck the female employee in the head with it while demanding cash from her. The woman suffered a minor injury that did not require medical attention, Henrico Police Lt. Lauren Hummel said.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video before the robbery. He is described as approximately 5’5” to 5’7” tall.

Henrico Police is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app to their mobile devices and submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video