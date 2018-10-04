× $150,000 lottery ticket sold in Midlothian

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — One lucky Powerball player is really happy after buying a ticket at the Happy Shopper Shell station in Midlothian.

One Powerball ticket purchased at the gas station, at Hull Street and Commonwealth Centre Parkway, is now worth $150,000 following Wednesday night’s drawing.

The winner has not yet come forward.

Friday’s Mega Millions drawing has grown to $405 million and Saturday’s Powerball is up to an estimated $253 million.