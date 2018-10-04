× Man found shot in parking lot of South Richmond motel

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the parking lot of a South Richmond motel Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting at the Sunrise Motel in the 3600 block of Jefferson Davis Highway at 12:57 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to the hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police have not released a suspect description and say no further details are available at this time.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

37.475257 -77.444425