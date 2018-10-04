Man found guilty of assaulting Chester teen at Virginia Beach soccer tournament

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The father of a Virginia Beach soccer player was found guilty Thursday of assaulting a Chester teen at a Virginia Beach soccer tournament.

Chief Petty Officer Jordan Grinnell, 38, was arrested in June during a soccer game at the North American Sand Soccer Championship.

During his trial Thursday, Grinnell apologized, wrote a letter to the judge and pleaded no contest to the simple assault misdemeanor charge, WTKR reports. The judge found him guilty and sentenced him to 60 days in jail, which Grinnell will serve on weekends.

The parents of 14-year-old Timothy Vickerie say their son was attacked by Grinnell after the two players went for the ball during a play.

A witness told CBS 6 that Grinnell grabbed the teen, threw him on the ground and punched him at least two to four times. It took several men to pull Grinnell off the teenager, according to witnesses.

Timothy was rushed to the hospital and was diagnosed with a mild concussion while receiving several stitches in his face.

A spokesperson with the U.S. Navy Recruiting Command said Grinnell is active duty Navy. He is a Chief Petty Officer assigned to Navy Recruiting District Richmond, the spokesperson said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.