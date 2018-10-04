Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Jackie Hunter, retired educator turned science fiction writer, is using several creative outlets these days to encourage young people to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and math. She stopped by the studio to talk about one of those projects, her debut novel called Lost in the Red Hills of Mars. To learn more about Jackie Hunter and her new book, you can visit her websites atwww.therippyeffect.com or www.lostintheredhillsofmars.com. You can also find her new book on Amazon.com.