Getting your car winter ready with AAA Mid Atlantic

RICHMOND, Va. - With Fall in full swing, it’s time to start thinking about cold weather and what you need to do to get your car ready. We stopped by AAA Mid-Atlantic’s new Scott’s Addition location to speak with Brent Stegner, the car care manager there. AAA Mid Atlantic will be hosting a workshop on winter weather tips October 24th at 7pm at that Scott’s Addition location at 929 Myers Street in Richmond. You can reserve your spot today by calling 804-887-3580.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY AAA MID-ATLANTIC}