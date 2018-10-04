Final Score Friday Game of the Week: Deep Run at Douglas Freeman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Henrico, VA - Our Final Score Friday Game of the Week puts the spotlight on a West End backyard rivalry that could determine who will play an 11th game this season as Deep Run travels to Douglas Freeman.

"They look at Freeman as the next school in the West End that's really tough," said Deep Run Head Coach Chad Hornik. "They [Freeman] do the same thing with us and I think that's just part of what built itself to be a rivalry of sorts."

"It's a toss-up," Douglas Freeman Head Coach Mike Henderson stated. "They [Deep Run} beat us last year on a really tough game for us. Tough loss that everybody remembered and that adds to it."

Both the Wildcats and Rebels are fighting for a playoff spot in Region 5B, which could make it a possible elimination game.

"We're a week by week team," said Deep Run quarterback Bo Kite. "We really don't think ahead other except for the playoffs so this is definitely the next big game we got ahead of us."

"We all know it's a big game," Douglas Freeman defensive end Ernie Campbell explained. "It could be the deciding factor to make the playoffs or not but we just take one game at a time."

Deep Run snapped a five-year losing streak to Douglas Freeman last season with a 29-28 win, after trailing 28-7 in the second half.

