Officer accidentally shoots himself in leg at Henrico gun range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Capitol Police Officer suffered a gunshot wound to the leg while pulling a firearm out of the holster Thursday afternoon at Colonial Shooting Academy in Henrico, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett. Emergency crews were called to the West Broad Street shooting range and gun store at about 2:30 p.m.

The extent of the officer's injuries has not yet been released.

A manager at Colonial Shooting Academy said the officer was training on a SERPA holster and accidentally shot himself.

The manager added Colonial Shooting Academy does not recommend the use of a SERPA holster, for civilians, because there is a button on the side that puts your trigger finger in prone position while drawing out the firearm.

Henrico Police responded to the range, but have not yet commented on the situation.

The Colonial Shooting Academy manager said the incident did not involve its training specialist.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.