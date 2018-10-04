× Boil Water Alert still in effect for parts of southern Stafford County

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — County officials are strongly advising residents of southern Stafford County to boil their water or use bottled water for consumption following complications from a water main break.

The advisory affects residents in specific areas in southern Stafford, including south of Eskimo Hill Road, east of Interstate 95 and in the Mountain View Road and Ramoth Church Road areas.

The Virginia Department of Health is in the process of testing the water, a process which take three to five days to complete. Once the testing is concluded, officials will have a better sense of when to lift the alert.

The county says they will provide an additional message on Friday morning to update the public on the process. In the meantime, they have provided an interactive map in which residents can input their address to see if they fall within the Boil Water Alert areas.