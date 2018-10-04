A List Events: Eppington Celebration, Richmond Heart Walk, & Powhatan Fest of the Grape

RICHMOND, Va.–

250th Anniversary of Eppington Plantation Heritage Day, Saturday, Oct. 6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

This celebration honors the long history of the beloved Chesterfield landmark and pays homage to the many revered figures that passed through its doors, including Thomas Jefferson and Marquis de Lafayette. In honor of the anniversary, the Eppington Plantation will be opening its doors to the public for tours through the home and the adjoining cemetery (usually only available by appointment). There will also be a large array of period attractions and activities to give guests a sense of what life was like in the 18th century. Food vendors, craft beer tastings and visiting artists from Plein Air Richmond will be painting on site and selling their works. The event will take place at 14201 Eppes Falls Road in Chesterfield. Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 7. Free admission and parking. No pets allowed. For more information, call 804-751-4946 or visit http://eppington.org.

Richmond Heart Walk – The American Heart Association, Saturday, Oct. 6, 8:30 a.m. ─ registration and activities, 10:00 a.m. – walk starts at the Innsbrook Pavilion, 4901 Lake Brook Drive, Richmond.

A non-competitive, one and three-mile walk focused on funding groundbreaking research and lifesaving programs through the passion of walking together to change lives. Other event highlights include a wellness expo, kid’s activities, flash mob dance, VCU pep band, Hands-Only CPR training, dog agility course, top dog contest, and tribute wall. Stroller and pet-friendly. A rain or shine event. Individuals and teams can register at www.RichmondVAHeartWalk.org.

16th annual Powhatan Festival of the Grape, is Saturday, October 24, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.,

At Historic Courthouse Square, 3887 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan. Sample wines from twenty-five Virginia Wineries, craft beers, food, live music, and vendors. Tickets sold at the gate: Adult Tickets $25 Advance, $30 Gate, Youth Tickets $15 Advance, $20 Gate, for more information visit https://www.powhatanwinefestival.com/